This belief is the basis of building a new and interesting identity for the brand that revolves around uniqueness. We tried to find a concept that reflects how the company can help customers make the home unique for them.





The fingerprint is a distinctive and unique mark to each individual. It can be relied on in creating the new concept of the brand and using it to express the uniqueness of the York Towers projects.





By analyzing many fingerprints, we found that they revolve around the shapes "a loop, a whorl, a regular point, and a delta". We used equations that help analyze the uniqueness of fingerprints.