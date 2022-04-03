Grounded by a worldwide survey in sectors as diverse as public health, urban planning, economic development, education, humanitarian response, cultural heritage, and civil rights, Design For Social Innovation: Case Studies from Around the World captures these stories and more through 45 richly illustrated case studies from six continents.





Rather than presenting a singular definition of “design for social innovation,” the book celebrates the many heterogeneous and dynamic forms of how designers engage critical challenges in their communities, cultures, and countries. With this commitment towards pluralism, case studies were selected to include diverse geographies, showcase different funding and organizational models, and a broad spectrum of design disciplines, social issues, and design outputs. The focus was on the evidence of impact, instead of scale. Cases were gathered through a bottom-up approach, leveraging social media and the expertise of an international editorial advisory board.