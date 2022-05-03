







Honoured as an AIA Firm of the Year, Studio Ma is an internationally recognized architecture firm that designs inspiring environments for all. Guided by holistic perspective, deep expertise, and shared passion, the studio creates spaces with a balance of joy within and function throughout. The principals at Studio Ma approached BMD to refresh their visual identity and website in a way that would reflect the values of the firm and signal the underlying tenets of the practice.





BMD first developed a new logo that takes inspiration from their previous, well-loved mark. The new logo is constructed from simple forms with an emphasis on negative space and the approach that guides their work. The forms are also strong and confident, carrying weight in a complex and competitive business environment—bold in black and white, and warm in the palette drawn from the desert home of the practice.





The new responsive website brings together a variety of images to better tell the story of a creative, humane practice focused on sustainability and bettering the world through their work. BMD commissioned the portraiture, studio imagery, as well as video and stills of the desert environment that go beyond the “finished product” of architecture and bring forward Studio Ma’s values, culture and process.







