The Culture Of Clothes (Picture Book)
Chaaya Prabhat
Illustrations for "The Culture of Clothes" written by Giovanna Alessio , published by Templar Publishing in 2021 

"Celebrate world dress with this beautifully illustrated compendium of clothing. From colourful kimonos to dazzling flamenco dresses, this book takes you on a journey through the continents to discover the incredible variety of traditional" dress.

Link for purchase here
 
character illustration childrens illustration Clothing illustration Digital Art Diverse illustration India illustration Indian art indian artist Picture book illustration
