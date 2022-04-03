The Culture Of Clothes (Picture Book)

Illustrations for "The Culture of Clothes" written by Giovanna Alessio , published by Templar Publishing in 2021
"Celebrate world dress with this beautifully illustrated compendium of clothing. From colourful kimonos to dazzling flamenco dresses, this book takes you on a journey through the continents to discover the incredible variety of traditional" dress.
Link for purchase here
