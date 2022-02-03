Kistefos

Kistefos is the largest sculpture park in Northern Europe. Visitors can explore contemporary architecture alongside historical industrial architecture and art exhibitions set in a stunning outdoor garden with site-specific work from leading international artists. Kistefos started as a wood pulp mill in the late 1800s, and it is today turned into a living factory whit functional, old machinery and industrial fixtures. In 2019 Kistefos built The Twist art gallery designed by the world-famous architects BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group). The identity refers to architecture by its sculptural qualities, distorted perspectives, light and shadow, positive and negative space, 2D and 3D. The logo is responsive on digital media, making the connection to The Twist complete. Interpretation of fonts from the industrial revolution and old production methods, like cast iron and hand-painted signage, unites the past with the present. The colour palette is inspired by nature and people, the river and the forest. By incorporating architecture, art and design, Kistefos has rapidly become a major cultural and architectural destination.