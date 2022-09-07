







The Client

HeyBox collects some of the most delicious and rare coffee varieties around the world, with a vision to offer a special experience to all those who love exploring new origins and blends and seek flavors that are hard to find in the market.





The Brief

Simultaneously, they didn’t want to just enter the niche coffee market, just providing the customers with rare but really expensive coffee varieties. On the contrary, their thought was to create an innovative product, that would entice the mass-consumer into buying more expensive coffee and learn to enjoy a premium service. (Drums…) Subscription coffee for the first time in Greece it is!





Our Approach

There are not many chances to create something that cannot be found in the local market, so, for us, it was an incredible opportunity to create a unique subscription coffee box, that combines all the attributes we, as coffee-lovers, would look for.





The SOUL Touch

HeyBox was born out of the moment of indulgence that our favorite coffee creates and the need for a happy, positive, and fresh look on coffee like it’s a friend of ours. And what’s more fresh and happy than bold colors, dominating typography and personalization? Inspired by the variety of flavors and the experiences they create, we designed customized HeyBoX kits, made to contain some pretty awesome moments. The bold and dynamic typography follows all our touchpoints, from the box to our website and social media, conveying our positive attitude, inside and outside of the (Hey)box!





Credits

Copywriter: Stavroula Papadaki





