This Project is Garbage
Christiaan Endeman
This Project is Garbage

Pollution, man’s best friend
Online products, 24 hours, 
delivered by van
Naturally our resources are 
depleted
The human journey ending 
after we mistreated

Parasite resemblance bringing us 
closer and 
closer to our final dance
Buying your new sneakers for the season then just to to hurl them 
over the fence
Wrapped in plastic, why so drastic?
 this all doesn't make sense
Moments tick 
coca cola lid
climate agreement back over in France

Super volcano, Ice age
Meteors, Plastic waste
Beatings and epochs of 
torment
Staying cool by relying
on Twitter comments



Cyberpunk environment futuristic global warming Nature plastic science sculpture surreal waste
