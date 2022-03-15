This Project is Garbage





Pollution, man’s best friend

Online products, 24 hours,

delivered by van

Naturally our resources are

depleted

The human journey ending

after we mistreated





Parasite resemblance bringing us

closer and

closer to our final dance

Buying your new sneakers for the season then just to to hurl them

over the fence

Wrapped in plastic, why so drastic?

this all doesn't make sense

Moments tick

coca cola lid

climate agreement back over in France



Super volcano, Ice age

Meteors, Plastic waste

Beatings and epochs of

torment

Staying cool by relying

on Twitter comments











