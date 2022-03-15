This Project is Garbage
Pollution, man’s best friend
Online products, 24 hours,
delivered by van
Naturally our resources are
depleted
The human journey ending
after we mistreated
Parasite resemblance bringing us
closer and
closer to our final dance
Buying your new sneakers for the season then just to to hurl them
over the fence
Wrapped in plastic, why so drastic?
this all doesn't make sense
Moments tick
coca cola lid
climate agreement back over in France
Super volcano, Ice age
Meteors, Plastic waste
Beatings and epochs of
torment
Staying cool by relying
on Twitter comments