Rogan Nash Architects are an Auckland-based architectural and interiors firm specialising in residential renovations and new builds. We worked with the founder’s Kate Rogan and Eva Nash to reimagine their branding and website in 2020. The new identity consists of an updated logotype and complimentary ‘RNA’ monogram, acting as the hero mark. Set in the typeface ‘Romie’ by french typographer Margot Leveque, the RNA monogram is composed of a series of ligatures that unite each letter form into one seamless mark, reflecting a timeless and thoughtfully crafted approach to architecture. The refreshed identity was applied to a new website, stationery suite, totes and site signs.

