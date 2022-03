New Type Ventures

THE CLIENT

Newtype is a venture capital firm focusing on investing in underrepresented minority founders that can deliver outsized returns like any other founder.





KEYWORDS

Branding / UI / UX / Development / Ventures / Investments / Modern





THE OBJECTIVE

The main goal of this project is to express a modern and unique personality through a simple yet bold brand and website conveying the firm's expertise to their prospects and partners.





THE SOLUTION

We developed an interface with an 80's anime inspired brand behavior mixed with a modern and professional typographical system.