Cat portraiture 2022
Lola Dupre
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/23/2022
Cat Portraiture 2022
Continued explorations in feline portraiture
See also -
loladupre.com/cats
and
loladupre.com/charlie
Spaghetti, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Sweet Cheeks, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Andromeda, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Vlad, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Melange, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Published:
February 23rd 2022
Creative Fields
Illustration
Fine Arts
Collage
animal portrait
animals
Cat
cat portrait
cat portraits
cats
collage
eyes
legs
surrealism
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
