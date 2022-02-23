Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Cat portraiture 2022
Lola Dupre
Behance.net
Cat Portraiture 2022 

Continued explorations in feline portraiture

animal portrait animals Cat cat portrait cat portraits cats collage eyes legs surrealism
Spaghetti, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
animal portrait animals Cat cat portrait cat portraits cats collage eyes legs surrealism
Sweet Cheeks, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
animal portrait animals Cat cat portrait cat portraits cats collage eyes legs surrealism
Andromeda, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
animal portrait animals Cat cat portrait cat portraits cats collage eyes legs surrealism
Vlad, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
animal portrait animals Cat cat portrait cat portraits cats collage eyes legs surrealism
Melange, 11.6 x 16.5 inches
Image may contain: drawing, art and cartoon
Image may contain: cat, animal and carnivore
Image may contain: cat, indoor and animal
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: cat, carnivore and mammal
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: animal and cat
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: drawing, cat and cartoon
Cat portraiture 2022
93
258
6
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Lola Dupre
    Glasgow, United Kingdom

    Cat portraiture 2022

    93
    258
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields