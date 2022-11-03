







Vestre Inspiration Book 2022





Vestre wants to make the world a better place through colourful, sustainable and inclusive outdoor furniture that facilitates social meeting places across age, social and cultural backgrounds. Every year Vestre publishes an inspiration book. This year we named the book Reconnect to celebrate the end of the social distance we've been practising during Covid and we documented meetings between people in 27 cities of 7 countries with inspiring photos. this We hope this release can be an inspiration to everyone who cares about our public space.







