Vestre Inspiration Book 2022
Vestre wants to make the world a better place through colourful, sustainable and inclusive outdoor furniture that facilitates social meeting places across age, social and cultural backgrounds. Every year Vestre publishes an inspiration book. This year we named the book Reconnect to celebrate the end of the social distance we've been practising during Covid and we documented meetings between people in 27 cities of 7 countries with inspiring photos. this We hope this release can be an inspiration to everyone who cares about our public space.
Inspiration book in 5 languages, 288 pages
The target groups are landscape architects and urbanists.
Vestre's inspiration book is, next to the web, their most important market channel - for information and inspiration with contens as new products, entire portfolio with measurements and prices, climate footprint and a broad presentation of the designers, awards, production information and colour choices.
Reconnect is the concept and the name of the inspiration book. We made a logo title where Reconnect has one N that's mirrored to face the other N as a metaphor for a meeting/connection. The brief for the photographer was to document social meetings on Vestre furniture in public across age, social and cultural backgrounds. The design is colurful, optimistic and bold, just like the Vestre furniture.