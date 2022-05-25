Log In
K L A K I
Brynjar Agustsson
Follow
Following
Unfollow
5/25/2022
K L A K I
″To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower,
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand
And Eternity in an hour…″ – by William Blake
SELECTED ARTWORKS ARE AVAILABLE AS LIMITED EDITION FINE ART PRINTS
www.brynjarart.com
-
www.brynjarphotos.com
K L A K I
Published:
February 23rd 2022
Brynjar Agustsson
Owner
Brynjar Agustsson
Iceland
K L A K I
Published:
February 23rd 2022
Tools
Photoshop
Adobe Lightroom
Creative Fields
Photography
Fine Arts
blue
frozen
glacier
ice
ice cave
iceland
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
