Furla - Re Candy
Furla invited us to create a series of digital pieces to accompany the launch of their sustainable Re-Candy bag.
We then created these colorful and playful animations, highlighting the idea of sustainability.
Process
Thanks!
Credits
Creative Director: Mariano Farias
Executive producer: Clara Etcheverry
Line producer: Pilar Ruarte
Art director: Francisco Capuzzi
Concepts: Francisco Capuzzi, Nohely Wild, Luis Lopez
Simulation: Nicolas Reyna, Juan Levinton
Animation director: Hernan Estevez
Animation: Hernan Estevez, Luis Lopez, Pablo Ferreiro, Nahuel Garcia
Animatic : Sergio Slepczuk
Compo: Max Lagraña
Music: Matias Schiselman
Client: Furla