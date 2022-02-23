Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Furla - Re Candy​​​​​​​
Furla invited us to create a series of digital pieces to accompany the launch of their  sustainable Re-Candy bag.   
We then created these colorful and playful animations, highlighting the idea of sustainability.
Image may contain: handbag, luggage and bags and fashion accessory
Process
Thanks!

Credits
Creative Director: Mariano Farias
Executive producer: Clara Etcheverry
Line producer: Pilar Ruarte
Art director: Francisco Capuzzi
Concepts: Francisco Capuzzi, Nohely Wild, Luis Lopez
Simulation: Nicolas Reyna, Juan Levinton
Animation director: Hernan Estevez
Animation: Hernan Estevez, Luis Lopez, Pablo Ferreiro, Nahuel Garcia
Animatic : Sergio Slepczuk
Compo: Max Lagraña
Music: Matias Schiselman
Client: Furla
