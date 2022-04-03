Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
The Age of Uprisings
Zoran Svilar
Behance.net
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
"We no longer need to imagine the end of the world;
we watch it in real time, we read about it on our social media feeds and we take to the streets to protest it."
                                                                     — Kai Heron
Special thanks to the Managing editor of ROAR Magazine Joris Leverink.
This person makes possible for some kick-ass illustrations to happen.
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Three editorial illustrations for Transnational institute
and one for VICE.
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Poster and publication artwork for Transnational institute and
Public services international.
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
ROAR Magazine #11
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
ROAR Magazine #9 and #10
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
created of characters from recent illustrations.
* With every new purchase of a NFT from this collection,
one can request a full size illustration file adjusted for print.

Your support is much appreciated. Cheers!
Black Lives Matter climate change editorial feminism magazine protest revolution Social Justice vector nft
The Age of Uprisings
27
202
8
Published:
user's avatar
Zoran Svilar

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Zoran Svilar
    Novi Sad, Serbia

    The Age of Uprisings

    27
    202
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields