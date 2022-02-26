Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Sega Consoles Illustrated
Stephen Maurice Graham
Below are the images I've created for a new gaming publication called Lock-On Journal, these are for issue three which looks back at the Sega Dreamcast and it's games and peripherals, and a little about the Sega Saturn too.

Hope you enjoy these images and let me know what you think!
Above: The Sega Dreamcast
Below: A few characters taken from the larger illustration
Above: The Sega Saturn running Policenauts
Below: A few close-ups
Below: Two images - on the left we celebrate the modding and homebrew scene of the Dreamcast, on the right, a look back at the obscure Japan only exclusives for the system.
Below: A few of the peripherals that may be familar to you as a Dreamcast user.
Below: The Dreamcast with Sonic Adventure 2 disc
Thanks for checking out this project!  Please leave a comment if you enjoyed these images, always great to hear from you :)
