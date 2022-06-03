Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Charles Liégeois
Multiple Owners
brand brand identity branding Coffee identity logo Logo Design Logotype monogram visual identity




Charles Liégeois Roastery is a family-owned roasting company founded in 1955 by Charles Liégeois and now run by his sons and grandson. From generation to generation, the company has developed an expertise that is now recognized both by the general public and connoisseurs.
 
Hoet&Hoet accompanied the company in its transformation by developing a brand identity and strategy that is rooted in the company's history. Three pillars thus echo the new baseline "the brand of a generous coffee". A coffee generous in taste, generous for the planet and generous for the growers. Three essentials which are expressed through concrete actions and applied to various communication media.

Video / Animation  _  DoubleDouble
Photography  _  Vébé
Branding _ Hoet&Hoet




Great thanks to Pawel for the backround picture #Unsplash



Charles Liégeois
Multiple Owners
Hoet & Hoet

    Charles Liégeois

    New brand identity for Charles Liégeois. An international coffee roastery company based in Belgium since 1955.
