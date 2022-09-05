TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
brewjob
Anthony Lam
Behance.net
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity



The re-branding exercise of brewjob is aimed at distilling the brand image with a more straight-forward approach while maintaining the unique witty / fun / savvy culture of the cafe, given the name that stands out naturally.  

The wordmark is revised in all small letters, making the brand more relatable and less intimidating. A very basic look humanistic font — “Manrope”, is chosen to be used throughout all brand offerings for easy maintenance of brand image consistency.

In taking the letter “b” and “j” in the wordmark naturally forms a memorable acronym for the brand — bjb, as an interesting coincidence it is transformed into a “bjb face”, an intuitive, innocent and curious face waiting to explore the word of coffee matters.

Brand color usage is thoughtfully constrained into primitive colors with a neon touch, supported by black and white. The palette is well balancing the brand being enthusiastic and calm in different scenarios.



barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
barista branding cafe Coffee HK Design Hong Kong Hong Kong design logo Star Ferry visual identity
brewjob
553
4.2k
13
Published:
user's avatar
Anthony Lam

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Anthony Lam
    Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China

    brewjob

    The re-branding exercise of brewjob is aimed at distilling the brand image with a more straight-forward approach while maintaining the unique wit Read More
    553
    4.2k
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields