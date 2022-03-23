Jesper Ryom – Nights (Official Music Video)









Have you ever experienced feeling nostalgic in the vast nature surrounded only by the quietness, and the sound of shimmering stars in the night sky?





The music; Nights, created by Jesper Ryom takes you into the wilderness where you feel the freedom of the endless horizons and meet a child that is you and me, and us. And we had the great pleasure to collaborate on this music video given with full creative freedom.





From concepting to the final delivery, our primary goal was to invite the audience to deeply engage with the music and follow along with our delicate visual interpretation; which would then synergize the immersive experience.





Our approach was to touch one's emotions and feelings softly during the different stages of the music and narrate the visual story chronologically. From a nostalgic memory of being a child to adulthood; we believe it's the most subjective voyage, yet the most representative way to express one's life that anyone can relate to.





We then immersed ourselves into the story we built and translated the unique visual language by employing looping techniques, exquisite animation, a vivid and wide range of color palettes, thoughtful transitions between the scenes, and emotionally illustrated style frames.





Directed by : Mathijs Luijten

Producer : Mathijs Luijten

Concept & Story Development : Mathijs Luijten, Sofie Lee

Art Direction & Illustration : Sofie Lee

Animation : Mathijs Luijten

Additional Animation : Will Pietsch





Musician : Jesper Ryom

Label : Gautier De Bosredon (delicieuse-musique)








