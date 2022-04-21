Slovenian Olympic Team in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Slovenian Olympic team on Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
During the last Winter Olympics I had the honour and privilege to work for the amazing Slovenian Olympic team. In collaboration with Ljubljana based Arnold+Vuga we have created a series of mosaics and animations honouring some of the most important Slovenian athletes. The mosaic were made out of photos of thousand of fans sharing their photos with their national team through social media.
The mosaics:
The applications:
The details:
Art direction: Arnold+Vuga, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Digital illustration + animation: Charis Tsevis, Vera Konstanta, Paphos, Cyprus
Many thanks to Radovan Arnold, Glorija Petek and everyone @Arnold+Vuga and the Slovenian Olympic Team.
Many thanks to Radovan Arnold, Glorija Petek and everyone @Arnold+Vuga and the Slovenian Olympic Team.