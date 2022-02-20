ESPN Hype Hits

Hype Hits is a new music brand from ESPN, representing the best of music and sports. Hype Hits are the songs playing in stadiums, locker rooms, buses, and headphones, getting athletes and fans ready.





An evolution of ESPN’s first foray into the space 25 years ago with Jock Jams, Hype Hits is the modernized and reimagined music brand for the company best known for live sports. As famous philosopher Drake once put it, “I swear music and sports are so synonymous … we wanna be them, and they wanna be us.”





If you’ve ever been to a game in a big stadium or seen scenes from the locker rooms of athletes preparing for a game, you know that music is an essential tool to get athletes in the zone and fans on their feet. Hype Hits is a celebration of the songs that define “stadium anthems” and “pump up songs.” Everyone has their own unique taste on what hypes them up the most, but there are certain songs that we can all agree get your adrenaline pumping and your mind focused.





Whether it’s the Hall of Fame, the Takeover, or Best of Hip Hop, Hype Hits has something for everyone. Pick a playlist, grab your gear, find a sound system, and get hyped.