The World is Your Canvas / Adobe Photoshop

We directed this fun collage-film for Adobe Photoshop called Your World Is Your Canvas that continues the journey that started with Fantastic Voyage.
In this film we get into the streets of a city in first person where everything imaginable can happen thanks to Adobe Photoshop tools.
For this adventure we teamed up with Mathematic.tv and 72andsunny
and many other emerging talents Virginie Kypriotis, Ombrebueno, Mariah Midas, Chibuyum, Madkobra, Ferry Gouw, Kervin Brisseaux, Kate Moross, Natasha Cunningham and others to create a multicolourful collaboration.
Thanks to all the team involved.
Some sketches from Kate Moross, Chibuyum, Kervin Brisseaux, Ombrebueno, MadKobra, Ferry Gouw & Virginie Kypriotis
Behind the Scenes Photos
Storyboard
Agency: 72andsunny
Production Company: Mathematic
EP: Hadi Dahrouge
Producer: Lucile Barrouillet
Shooting Service : Falca
DOP: Jose Luis Bernal
Art director: Dominique Aizpurua
Stylist: Aina Giro de Pedro
1st AD: Julieta Lasarte
2nd AD: Nicolás García
Production assistant: Eva Cid
1st AC: Violeta Silva
2nd AC: Edu Collado
Video Op: Daniel García
DIT: Victor Casasola
Key Grip: Adrià Calvo
Grip assit+Ronin@Tech: Sebastian Rotaru
Gaffer: Oscar Andreo
Best boy: Joan Manel Pérez
Wardrobe assist: Anna Montull
HMUA: Manel Rosa
HMUA assistant: Elisabet Rabadan
Art assist: Gacy Sarubbi
Stunt: Sara Nieves
