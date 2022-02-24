The World is Your Canvas / Adobe Photoshop

We directed this fun collage-film for Adobe Photoshop called Your World Is Your Canvas that continues the journey that started with Fantastic Voyage .





In this film we get into the streets of a city in first person where everything imaginable can happen thanks to Adobe Photoshop tools.



For this adventure we teamed up with Mathematic.tv and 72andsunny

and many other emerging talents Virginie Kypriotis, Ombrebueno, Mariah Midas, Chibuyum, Madkobra, Ferry Gouw, Kervin Brisseaux, Kate Moross , Natasha Cunningham and others to create a multicolourful collaboration.



Thanks to all the team involved.