Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Slow Studio Identity
Atipus Barcelona
Behance.net

Slow Studio Identity

We've heard about slow fashion and slow food as an opposite philosophy of today's frenzy living rhythm. "Slow" attitude is about taking the time needed to create something genuinely well made. This is the mindset of Jade and Victor's architecture studio. Innovative, perdurable, and meticulous spaces solutions thoughtfully conceived by a professional team that shares the passion for a slow way of life. We embraced and connected with their viewpoint to create their new identity, translating those values into visuals.

Photography: Salva López

​​​​​​​
architecture atipus barcelona design graphic design identity interiors motion Photography salva lópez
architecture atipus barcelona design graphic design identity interiors motion Photography salva lópez
architecture atipus barcelona design graphic design identity interiors motion Photography salva lópez
Slow Studio Identity
82
406
3
Published:
user's avatar
Atipus Barcelona

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Atipus Barcelona
    Barcelona, Spain

    Slow Studio Identity

    82
    406
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields