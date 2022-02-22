Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Netflix Production Academy (Internal)
FEBIN RAJ
Behance.net
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
Mexican Desert
-
The main challenge is to capture the mood. The Mexican desert is one of the most beautiful deserts in the world. We tried to illustrate the most detailed elements and this is my personal favourite too.  Lighting ,colour tonality, the dimensions of different elements and props were challenging and very important to set the right mood to the illustration.

cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
Licensed to Netflix
Few detail shots
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
Mountain
-
The next piece in our series takes us into a Mountain valley, where we see a group of filmmakers in the mountain. As landscapes are my signature style, not to be complacent in handling was a challenge I gave to myself. Need to lift it up to a different level. Which I hope I could. You can see me in that picture like a bird.
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
Licensed to Netflix
Few detail shots
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
Underwater
-
As mentioned in the intro - Underwater is a little different from my usual landscapes. The twist came when the challenge extended to Seascape & Underwater. This was an experience for me to explore new things. Got an immersive feeling for sometime while doing it (:-) Placement of the crew underwater and the lady diving into the water was the twist we could bring in subtly.
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
Licensed to Netflix
Few detail shots
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater
cactus desert filmmakers hills ILLUSTRATION Landscape mountains Nature Netflix underwater



Thanks for watching!
-​​​​​​​
You can follow me on


​​​​​​​
Netflix Production Academy (Internal)
84
276
4
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    FEBIN RAJ
    Bangalore, India

    Netflix Production Academy (Internal)

    Netflix Production Academy (Internal) - It was a wonderful experience to collaborate with Curt and the Netflix team, to create 3 amazing illust Read More
    84
    276
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields