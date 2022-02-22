Netflix Production Academy (Internal)

Mexican Desert
-
The main challenge is to capture the mood. The Mexican desert is one of the most beautiful deserts in the world. We tried to illustrate the most detailed elements and this is my personal favourite too. Lighting ,colour tonality, the dimensions of different elements and props were challenging and very important to set the right mood to the illustration.
Licensed to Netflix
Few detail shots
Mountain
-
The next piece in our series takes us into a Mountain valley, where we see a group of filmmakers in the mountain. As landscapes are my signature style, not to be complacent in handling was a challenge I gave to myself. Need to lift it up to a different level. Which I hope I could. You can see me in that picture like a bird.
Licensed to Netflix
Few detail shots
Underwater
-
As mentioned in the intro - Underwater is a little different from my usual landscapes. The twist came when the challenge extended to Seascape & Underwater. This was an experience for me to explore new things. Got an immersive feeling for sometime while doing it (:-) Placement of the crew underwater and the lady diving into the water was the twist we could bring in subtly.
Licensed to Netflix
Few detail shots