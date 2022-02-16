Studio Fotonokka

Fotonokka is a photography agency based in Helsinki, representing a carefully curated mix of arising stars and established artists.



They needed a rebrand that would highlight their diverse roster of talents while still positioning the agency as a more premium, international brand.



The final identity captures the photography concept of f-stop in the bold, contemporary word mark that is a metaphor for the process of creating a photo and illuminating your ideas with visual storytelling.



The design of the letter f is inspired by the shape of the aperture blades inside a camera lens. The letter f followed by slash has a double meaning standing not only for f-stop but also Fotonokka’s role as an umbrella brand representing a diverse roster of artists.

The final identity is recognizable, but subtle enough to act as a backdrop for their creative talents’ work. The unapologetic logo is complemented by a minimal color palette and elegant and refined typography that put the talents at the forefront.​​​​​​​​​