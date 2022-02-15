Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Someones I love II
Wei Feng
Behance.net
Someones I love II
Is this TUMMY TIME, or FACETIME?
That's truly a bucket of "GOLD".
Can you still recognize mama?
Baby's feet are so cute, papa likes to smell them, kiss them and bite them...
Mama doesn't want to finish her postpartum month, because that means she will lose a lot of privileges that takes advantage of papa.
Baby's eyes are so bright that can light up the whole world.
Papa loves mama, so baby was born. However, baby doesn't give chance to let papa love mama since baby was born.
Mama wants to be treated equally with baby, like holding, burping and soothing...
Happy baby's first Valentines Day! Papa loves baby and mama.
