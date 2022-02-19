Illustrated serie for Elizabeth Arden

"Illustrator Andrea de Santis stages the global campaign of cosmetics label ELIZABETH ARDEN for Vienna-based advertising agency Merlicek & Partner





Internationally sought-after illustrator Andrea de SANTIS c/o KOMBINATROTWEISS staged the global campaign of cosmetics label ELIZABETH ARDEN in collaboration with Vienna-based advertising agency Merlicek & Partner. Andrea designed travel impressions which bring back memories of individual countries and places. For the latest sense-of-place campaign, each metropolis was given its own key visual featuring the individual culture and special tourist attractions. Andrea de Santis turned each destination into a beauty case containing iconic elements and landscapes in the colors typical of the country.



Plus, a woman embodies the local look in each case. The motifs can be seen in the duty-free shops of 23 airports worldwide. It is meant to remind travelers purchasing an Elizabeth Arden product at the airport of the images, emotions and experiences in the various cities long after the journey.



Creative Director Franz Merlicek: “Travelers encounter what they have seen and experienced in each city again. The idea behind the subjects is that an Elizabeth Arden product purchased in a duty-free shop will hold memories of the city where so much had been seen and experienced long after the journey.” “In Andrea de Santis, we found a congenial partner to realize the illustrations,” says Art Director Gernot Pompenig about his discovery."









