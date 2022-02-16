Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+2
Dua Wear
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
As Indonesia is a country with a tropical climate—humid and breezes with hot air, Dua Wear provides a comfortable lounge/resort wear collection with the use of organic materials and packaged in a curated contemporary visual design. Designed by Dea Yuliana, Dua Wear delivers daily wear clothing using an in-situ source of materials and goes through a thorough design process with delicacy and rawness. The piece is made with the melds of masculine tailoring and feminine sensibility—wraps in high-quality craftsmanship textile that will depict your persona. Dua Wear delivers prints, techniques, styles with an eye on striving for a piece of signature that is identified by your subtle and yet perceptible personality.
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
Cloth for the connection of the self and the body is the main story behind the visual design. The logo identity is rooted in the Chinese character of "Two" 二 (èr) which has the meaning of double, twinned, harmony, and repetition. The logo identity is made with a personal touch using a brush and ink to portray the organic, contemporary, and sentimental approach of Dua Wear. It is a statement of the self that represents double happiness, and double harmony which inspired us to design and create this concept.
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
Visual Images Campaign for Dua Wear using collage and ink.
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
Dua Wear's Collateral Design
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
Editorial and Catalogue campaign for Dua Wear
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
Small and intricate details for Dua Wear's ‘Business Card, with embossed printing technique.
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
Thank You Card Design. Tearing the edge of the paper to give a sense of rawness and sentimental touch as a means to deliver the story of the product.
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and clothing
Image may contain: handwriting, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing and pattern
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and snow
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
Box and Paper Bag Packaging Design. A simple and clean packaging design to amplify the charm of the product that is wrapped inside. 
Label, Care Tag, and Other collaterals. Straightforward typography and layout to give a sense of masculinity to a raw, and delicate femininity as a balance. 
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
Each envelope is being teared manually to give soul of the designer through personal touch.
art branding Fashion fashion branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging screen print Studio Woork textile fashion editorial
A cloth for the connection of the self and the body - Dua Wear
May this piece of cloth bring you double happiness and harmony to your soul. 
Studio Woork for Dua Wear. Creative & Art Direction by Io Woo & Dea Yuliana • Graphic Design & Collaterals by Gita Sulistiyo • Logo Identity by Kevin Jeremy & Gita Sulistiyo • Visual Images by Io Woo & Kevin Jeremy • Creative Writing by Gita Sulistiyo • Fashion Design by Dea Yuliana • Collateral Photography by Io Woo • Fashion Campaign Photography by Yordan Admiral & Aldiansyah Waluyo • Make up by Anisa Runawati & Kanishka Andhina • Styling by Anisa Runawati & Dhio Adhinugra Marendra • Video and Editing by Muhammad Iqbal Fauzan • Visual Editing by Io Woo • Talent: Pramaditya Azhar, Yuana Yesika (Whoknows Model), Nelly. Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. 
Dua Wear
174
817
13
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+2
Multiple Owners
Studio Woork

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Studio Woork
    Jakarta, Indonesia
    user's avatar
    Gita Sulistiyo
    Jakarta, Indonesia
    user's avatar
    Io Woo
    Jakarta, Indonesia
    user's avatar
    Kevin Jeremy Echizha
    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Dua Wear

    174
    817
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields