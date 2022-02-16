As Indonesia is a country with a tropical climate—humid and breezes with hot air, Dua Wear provides a comfortable lounge/resort wear collection with the use of organic materials and packaged in a curated contemporary visual design. Designed by Dea Yuliana, Dua Wear delivers daily wear clothing using an in-situ source of materials and goes through a thorough design process with delicacy and rawness. The piece is made with the melds of masculine tailoring and feminine sensibility—wraps in high-quality craftsmanship textile that will depict your persona. Dua Wear delivers prints, techniques, styles with an eye on striving for a piece of signature that is identified by your subtle and yet perceptible personality.
Cloth for the connection of the self and the body is the main story behind the visual design. The logo identity is rooted in the Chinese character of "Two" 二 (èr) which has the meaning of double, twinned, harmony, and repetition. The logo identity is made with a personal touch using a brush and ink to portray the organic, contemporary, and sentimental approach of Dua Wear. It is a statement of the self that represents double happiness, and double harmony which inspired us to design and create this concept.
Visual Images Campaign for Dua Wear using collage and ink.
Dua Wear's Collateral Design
Editorial and Catalogue campaign for Dua Wear
Small and intricate details for Dua Wear's ‘Business Card, with embossed printing technique.
Thank You Card Design. Tearing the edge of the paper to give a sense of rawness and sentimental touch as a means to deliver the story of the product.
Box and Paper Bag Packaging Design. A simple and clean packaging design to amplify the charm of the product that is wrapped inside.
Label, Care Tag, and Other collaterals. Straightforward typography and layout to give a sense of masculinity to a raw, and delicate femininity as a balance.
Each envelope is being teared manually to give soul of the designer through personal touch.
A cloth for the connection of the self and the body - Dua Wear
May this piece of cloth bring you double happiness and harmony to your soul.