Lotte World Character Renewal

The GOOD VIBE - Lotty Apartment.
<LOTTY APARTMENT> is a place where Lotty and friends enjoy daily life after work. The room containing the character’s taste and personality makes them round characters and provided a story for visitors to sympathize with.
The space ‘apartment’ also implies the possibility of extensibility of the relationship between characters.
Lotty, Lorry and Twuddle
In order to expand the universe, new character ‘Twuddle’ was renewed with Lotte World’s mascots Lotty and Lorry. Twuddle was selected by the consumer’s vote among the 12 Lotte world characters. While maintaining the basic personality and appearance, the outfit was reinterpreted in a modern way, and the relationship between the characters was expanded by giving the setting of ‘friend’ that did not exist before.
Mobills-Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.
