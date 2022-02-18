Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+5
Lotte World Character Renewal
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
The GOOD VIBE - Lotty Apartment.

<LOTTY APARTMENT> is a place where Lotty and friends enjoy daily life after work. The room containing the character’s taste and personality makes them round characters and provided a story for visitors to sympathize with. 
The space ‘apartment’ also implies the possibility of extensibility of the relationship between characters.



brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity

Lotty, Lorry and Twuddle

In order to expand the universe, new character ‘Twuddle’ was renewed with Lotte World’s mascots Lotty and Lorry. Twuddle was selected by the consumer’s vote among the 12 Lotte world characters. While maintaining the basic personality and appearance, the outfit was reinterpreted in a modern way, and the relationship between the characters was expanded by giving the setting of ‘friend’ that did not exist before.


brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity
brand brand identity Character designer identity Illustrator motion graphics typography visual identity

Mobills-Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.




Lotte World Character Renewal
200
1.2k
14
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+5
Multiple Owners
Mobills-group Corp.

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Mobills-group Corp.
    Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Mo Choon
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    THEO KIM
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Hyelin 9ang
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    HOONTAEK OH
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    권 지우
    Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    soho soho
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Mobills-group Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Lotte World Character Renewal

    Mobetterworks Under the slogan “A Little Joke for Free Workers”, Mobetterworks is a brand that tells playful jokes to workers. We suggest a bette Read More
    200
    1.2k
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields