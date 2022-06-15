BJARKE INGELS X WESTBANK SAN JOSE COLLECTION













The Bank of Italy, built by Italian immigrant Amadeo Giannini in 1926, is steeped in history and tradition. A pillar of San Jose's downtown for nearly 100 years, Bjarke Ingels Studio and Westbank are breathing new life into the historic structure. We had the honour of designing a book for Bjarke Ingels Studio x The historic bank of Italy x Westbank for the buildings momentous revival.





In this book design set, we explored the concept ‘book as an object’. The ink black linen cover bleeds into a full immersion of black edge painting, a homage to the singular printing press colour of the time. The pages, disappearing into the concept and in turn the book becomes a form.









