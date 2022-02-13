Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Sanofi - Branding
Multiple Owners
Client 
Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, spread across some 100 countries, dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine. Sanofi provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of their ambitions.  

Challenge
Growing from a series of acquisitions and mergers over the past 50 years, Sanofi has evolved into a diverse, multinational healthcare leader with a breadth of expertise in patient-centric solutions, scientific discovery and commitment to public health. However, the combination of numerous cultures and different brands resulted in a fragmented corporate identity that lacked coherence and modernity.

FutureBrand was tasked with creating a new purpose and identity that could shift Sanofi’s brand perception from a traditional “big pharma” to a modern healthcare company relentlessly dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine.

Solution
FutureBrand designed an ambitious new brand, giving Sanofi one clear identity sending a strong signal internally and externally about the company they strive to become.

We talked to hundreds of internal and external stakeholders to develop the purpose: “we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives”, which captures the emotional impact and outcome that a transformational medicine or vaccine can have for people. 

The new logo is a representation of Sanofi’s new purpose and ambition, inspired by the simple and motion-oriented codes of the tech industry. The two purple dots embody the company’s scientific journey between a starting point – the curiosity of questioning the status-quo and wondering ‘What if?’ – and the ultimate goal – the discoveries that can unlock innovative solutions to impact people’s lives.

To activate the new brand, FutureBrand also developed tone of voice, signage and a brand launch film featuring the people of Sanofi.
FutureBrand Paris

