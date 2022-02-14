







Airbnb Europe City guide













Airbnb commissioned me to create a series of illustrations for Europe's city guide. They want me to focus on vividly presenting citizens' diversity and daily lives instead of conveying an image full of stereotype landmarks. Meanwhile, It also needs to fit the core values of the brand.





I try to create a combination of street views as an outsider. Because I never went to those cities before, most of the citizens I painted are based on my sketches in Shanghai's street and internet research. Globalization makes our lifestyle more similar, so this topic might be more realistic if I describe what happens around me, like coffee chat, biking, or just walking.





Client: Airbnb

Art Director: Chris



























