Acrylic Paint
2021 paintings - 2
Jimmy P
Last paintings from 2021 !
Le Rêveur / The Dreamer
La Vérité / The Truth
Le Grand Aveugle / The big Blind
L'Elu / The Chosen
February 9th 2022
Jimmy P
Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France
Acrylic Paint
Fine Arts
Painting
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
