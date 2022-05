FILATTO

— VET TO VET



Filatto is a brand for veterinary products, made by veterinarians. The brand concept is expressed through its slogan "Vet to Vet". Veterinarians who get their hands dirty and know the work first-hand. A pharmacy of experts capable of simplifying the complexity of laboratories and offering products focused on solving the daily problems of livestock farms. All under an empathetic style, that humanizes the codes of an excessively industrial and aseptic sector.