Trials of life-Redmi Note 11 pro

2021年9月我們為redmi 製作的短片
Trials of life
生命之源，自然的，纯粹的
双关 人生不可或缺的东西
被冰封在绚烂的紫水晶内部，犹如一
块凝固住时间的紫色琥珀，抵抗着岁月的侵蚀，永葆青春
the short film we made for Redmi in September 2021
Trials of life
The source of life, natural, pure
Pun indispensable to life
Think of your cell phone as a mysterious organism.
Let the camera find the phone and observe the interaction between the phone and other living beings in the mysterious environment
Highlight the mystery of the product and the change of texture
Trials of life
生命之源，自然的，纯粹的
双关 人生不可或缺的东西
把手机当成一个神秘的生命体（生命之源）
让镜头寻找到手机，观察手机在迷雾森林里与其他生命体交互
突出产品的神秘感和质感的变化，
让整体的氛围更加突出迷雾森林的自然的，生命之源的感觉
Client: Redmi
Production Company:UoUstudio
時光靜紫
Creative Director: MK
Art Director: MK
storyboard: 航航
mood: MK
layout: 元子
Design: MK , EXIST
Animation Supervisor: Loyarn
3D Animation: 元子,PB_zz，EXIST
FX: PB_zz
Compositors: MK 元子, 航航，EXIST
迷霧森林
Creative Director: pengcece
Art Director: pengcece
storyboard: pengcece
mood: pengcece
layout: Loyarn
Design: 順舟 航航
Animation Supervisor: Loyarn
3D Animation: Loyarn, 航航
Compositors: Loyarn, 航航，順舟
Music: jinzhenpp