Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+6
Trials of life-Redmi Note 11 pro
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
3D 3d motion animation cinema 4d motion design phone redmi xiaomi
2021年9月我們為redmi 製作的短片
Trials of life
生命之源，自然的，纯粹的
双关 人生不可或缺的东西
被冰封在绚烂的紫水晶内部，犹如一
块凝固住时间的紫色琥珀，抵抗着岁月的侵蚀，永葆青春
the short film we made for Redmi in September 2021  
Trials of life  
The source of life, natural, pure  
Pun indispensable to life  
Think of your cell phone as a mysterious organism.  
Let the camera find the phone and observe the interaction between the phone and other living beings in the mysterious environment  
Highlight the mystery of the product and the change of texture  
3D 3d motion animation cinema 4d motion design phone redmi xiaomi
3D 3d motion animation cinema 4d motion design phone redmi xiaomi


3D 3d motion animation cinema 4d motion design phone redmi xiaomi
Trials of life
生命之源，自然的，纯粹的
双关 人生不可或缺的东西
把手机当成一个神秘的生命体（生命之源）
让镜头寻找到手机，观察手机在迷雾森林里与其他生命体交互
突出产品的神秘感和质感的变化，
让整体的氛围更加突出迷雾森林的自然的，生命之源的感觉
3D 3d motion animation cinema 4d motion design phone redmi xiaomi
3D 3d motion animation cinema 4d motion design phone redmi xiaomi

Client: Redmi
Production Company:UoUstudio
時光靜紫
Creative Director: MK
Art Director: MK
storyboard: 航航
mood:  MK
layout: 元子
Design:  MK , EXIST
Animation Supervisor: Loyarn
3D Animation: 元子,PB_zz，EXIST
FX: PB_zz 
Compositors:  MK 元子,  航航，EXIST
迷霧森林
Creative Director: pengcece
Art Director: pengcece
storyboard: pengcece
mood:  pengcece
layout:  Loyarn
Design: 順舟 航航
Animation Supervisor: Loyarn
3D Animation: Loyarn,  航航
Compositors:  Loyarn,  航航，順舟
Music: jinzhenpp


3D 3d motion animation cinema 4d motion design phone redmi xiaomi
Trials of life-Redmi Note 11 pro
171
657
11
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+6
Multiple Owners
UoU Studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    UoU Studio
    Shanghai, China
    user's avatar
    PB_zz ///Ghost in 1995
    FL, USA
    user's avatar
    远子 A
    Shanghai, China
    user's avatar
    Hannie H
    Shanghai, China
    user's avatar
    Lo yarn
    Shanghai, China
    user's avatar
    MK KUN
    Shanghai, China
    user's avatar
    peng cece
    Shanghai, China
    user's avatar
    shunzhou Cheng
    Shanghai, China

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    UoU Studio Shanghai, China

    Trials of life-Redmi Note 11 pro

    the short film we made for Redmi in September 2021  
    171
    657
    11
    Published:

    Creative Fields