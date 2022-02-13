Trials of life-Redmi Note 11 pro

2021年9月我們為redmi 製作的短片

Trials of life

生命之源，自然的，纯粹的

双关 人生不可或缺的东西

被冰封在绚烂的紫水晶内部，犹如一

块凝固住时间的紫色琥珀，抵抗着岁月的侵蚀，永葆青春

the short film we made for Redmi in September 2021

The source of life, natural, pure

Pun indispensable to life