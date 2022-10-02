Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
OUT OF OFFICE
Multiple Owners
brand Brand Design brand identity Character design content creation graphic graphic design Photography product design
Under the slogan "A Little Joke for Free Workers", Mobetterworks is a brand that tells playful jokes to workers. We suggest a better way of working, both online and offline, across products and contents. Mobetterworks brand story is being released on the Youtube channel 'MoTV'


MoTV is a media that records Mobills’s activities and shows our thoughts. It started with the original series <Mochoon the Brand Maker>, which contains the process of launching the brand “Mobetterworks”. MoTV expanded its content to the <Real Advice> series and <Nu-Branding> series, and had a fandom called Mozzang-e. As of Aug 2021, it has attracted 56K subscribers and has become a Youtube channel for workers.
Mobills-group Corp.

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Mobills-group Corp.
    Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    THEO KIM
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Mo Choon
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    soho soho
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    HOONTAEK OH
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Hyelin 9ang
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    HANA NA
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    권 지우
    Korea, Republic of

    A LITTLE JOKE FOR FREE WORKERS. MOBETTERWORKS IS A BRAND THAT JOKES ABOUT WORK TO WORKERS.
    Creative Fields