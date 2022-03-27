Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
AMAVİ SEAFOOD & COCKTAILS
AMAVİ SEAFOOD & COCKTAILS
Çeşme, Alaçatı

Located in the beautiful Aegean seaside town of Cesme, Amavi is a hip and upscale seafood restaurant featuring a seasonal, locally inspired menu that offers a delicious selection of fish, lobster and local delicacies. Set in hues of blush and blue tones against lush greenery, guests can enjoy specially crafted cocktails on hot summer nights. We aimed to create a brand identity that would blend in with the chic interior, created by Deniz Galip Studio, and empahsize the strong seafood menu. Using a soft color palette with elements of gold, we created a series of whimsical illustrations that were applied on all printables.

That's the feeling you taste from the sea 🦑

Veni | Vidi | Amavi
I came - I saw - I loved


Branding / Illustration / Art Direction / Typography

Client: AMAVİ
Branding : Studio Born
Photographer: Haldun Kırkbir
Styling & Art Direction: Studio Born
Print House: Focus Print
Interior Designer: Deniz Galip Studio
Studio Born

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Studio Born
    Istanbul, Turkey
    user's avatar
    Alara Murkozoglu
    Istanbul, Turkey
    user's avatar
    Ebru Sile Göksel
    Istanbul, Turkey
    user's avatar
    Ipek Eris
    Istanbul, Turkey

    AMAVİ SEAFOOD & COCKTAILS

