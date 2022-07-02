APELS - Brand identity

"The little morality that I know, I learned it on the soccer fields and the theater stages which will remain my true universities". Albert Camus said it already, when in 1929 he joined the Racing Universitaire Algérois (RUA). If he never became a great goalkeeper, Camus will remain all his life passionate about this sport and will consider soccer as a real school of life.





This vision is not limited to the practice of soccer. Sport in its entirety is recognized as a factor of social integration, a source of commitment, rigor and personal fulfillment. If work in a company requires rigor and team spirit, the athlete is the ideal candidate. A place of diversity marked by the collective, the taste for courage and effort... The sports field proves to be an unparalleled place of learning.





Convinced that sport plays a major role in the education and integration of young people in society, Jean-Philippe Acensi and Jean-Claude Perrin founded "Fais - nous rêver" in 1997. An associative movement working in the detection of the best initiatives in the field of education and integration through sport within sports clubs.





From this movement was born the Agency for Education through Sport , a national organization for inclusion through sport for young people with few or no qualifications. It allows young talents from forgotten territories to be recognized for their skills and "social skill", to take their future in hand to access employment.





In 2020, APELS is embarking on the creation of the School of Inclusion through Sport . This is an opportunity to launch a coherent brand architecture project, in line with this desire to grow and act in favor of young people.



