"Rainy Days"

“Rainy Days” is a personal explorations project sharing my love of nature, rain and animation. Inspired by Donegal, the place I call home, I’m recreating the world around me to suit my aesthetic. Featured in the first series is The Forest, Lake, Pond and Coast.





Created to mimic traditional stop motion, each of the rain splashes are sculpted frame by frame in Zbrush and animated in C4D to give a handmade look. The second big focus of the project was to create my own sound design. Finding the right soundtrack for each scene was a pleasant task so please, view these videos with sound on. Thanks!