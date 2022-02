NB International™ Pro MMXXI Edition (E21), 2021

NB International™ Pro designed by Stefan Gandl in 2012 was originally released as a type system of seven typesets withback in 2014. The typeset has been extended with four additional fonts over the following years.NB International™ Pro pays tribute to popular Grotesque (sans-serif) typefaces of the ‘international style’ era. With a focus to detail and reference to traditional letterpress printing, each glyph was designed with precise five units radius corners. The result is a soft edged and warm characteristics that translates beautifully both in print and on screen. Licenses available for various applications:Desktop License (DTL), Webfonts License (WFL), App- and eBook License (AEL), Video Streaming License (VSL), Broadcast License (BCL), Corporate Typeface Licence (CTL), Third Party Service License (TPSL).Note: