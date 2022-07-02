NB International™ Pro MMXXI Edition (E21), 2021

NB International™ Pro MMXXI Edition (E21) Type System,
Type Specimen Publication + Supplement
The MMXXI Edition of NB International™ Pro comprises 11 typesets: Bold, Bold Italic, Medium, Medium Italic, Regular, Italic, Book, Book Italic, Light, Light Italic and Mono.
NB International™ Pro designed by Stefan Gandl in 2012 was originally released as a type system of seven typesets with Neubau Forst Catalogue back in 2014. The typeset has been extended with four additional fonts over the following years.
NB International™ Pro pays tribute to popular Grotesque (sans-serif) typefaces of the ‘international style’ era. With a focus to detail and reference to traditional letterpress printing, each glyph was designed with precise five units radius corners. The result is a soft edged and warm characteristics that translates beautifully both in print and on screen.
Licenses available for various applications:
Desktop License (DTL), Webfonts License (WFL), App- and eBook License (AEL), Video Streaming License (VSL), Broadcast License (BCL), Corporate Typeface Licence (CTL), Third Party Service License (TPSL).
Note:
The latest update is free of charge for all existing font package licensees.
For furter information please feel free to visit Neubau’s license options.
Publication Design: Stefan Gandl, 2021
Text: Wim Crouwel, 2008
Design: Stefan Gandl, Neubau
(Publication includes excerpts of Crouwel’s “Neubauism” introduction on the occasion of Neubau’s exhibition at MU Eindhoven, Holland.)
Producer: abcneu, Berlin
World Exclusive Distributor: abcneu
Copyright © 2012 by Stefan Gandl (Neubau, Berlin).
All rights reserved.
Available Formats
OTF: Open Type (Postscript flavoured)
TTF: Open Type (Truetype flavoured)
OTF-PRO Language Support: 104 (latin based) languages
Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba-lanuage, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, French, Friulian, Gaelic (Irish, Scots), German, Gusii-language, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kornisch, Luhya, Luo-Language, Machame, Madagascan, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malayan, Manx, Morisyen, North-Ndebele-Language, Norwegian, Bokmål, Nynorsk, Nyankore, Oromo, Pare, Polish, Portuguese, Rombo, Rwandan, Rukiga, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Swedish, Swiss German, Romanian, Saami (Southern), Serbian (latin), Sena, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Slovenian, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Vunjo, Walliser German, Zulu