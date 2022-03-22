Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Oriana Rodríguez
Menta .
Behance.net
Oriana Rodríguez is a Mexican designer that combines traditional leather craftwork, with some touches of Wixárika artisanal embroidery, and a French savoir faire. Her creations use geometry and bold designs, to dress up or dress down, as the day unwinds. A signature piece for any look.

The bespoke letterforms reflect the brand's thoughtful attention to detail and timeless simplicity. We created a monogram that highlihts the craftmanship and quality. A typographic combination of sans serif fonts, balance old world sensibilities with a modern take. Color palette is minimal, so products can shine through and be relevant. The use of materials such as a beeswax seal on envelope, cotton paper and blind embossing, create a tactile stationery that elevates the shopping experience.

Oriana Rodríguez — Savoir Faire hecho en México.
Oriana Rodríguez
Published:

