Euphoria
Margaret Lo
"EUPHORIA"
ILLUSTRATIONS


Collection of artworks has recently been developed.
This series of illustrations tells about how the human body looks in moments of happiness, how music affects a person's mood and how a melody that gives a feeling of euphoria could look if we could express it in colors.

"Blooming Man" Part 1
The illustrations tell about the sensations of a person 's body when he experiences happiness
February 2022

"Blooming Man" Part 2​​​​​​​
February 2022

"Symphony of Happiness" Part 1
The illustrations tell about how music affects a person's mood and how a melody could look like if it could be expressed in colors
"Symphony of Happiness" Part 2
February 2022

