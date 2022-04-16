



Flipside Crypto™ Key Visual Design

What we do: empower analytical minds. Enable blockchain ecosystems to live up to their full potential.

Make data free and accessible. Inspire, educate and elevate engaged participants. Measure and prove insights that deliver broader ecosystem value.

Analytical, blockchain-culture, trustworthy.

Project based in the concept

[Particles + Portals].

The cryptographic and the real world connected by particles that transit between the two universes dematerializing through a portal.











