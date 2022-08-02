Flaco — Start bright





Flaco is a product built to disrupt the sanitary sector with distinctive elegance and purpose. A solution focused on quality design and durability that was long overdue. The precise and unique shape of the product led us to the development of the name, Flaco, which means skinny. The brand platform has been developed to magnify engineering at its finest and the symbol forms a spark that goes back to Flaco's mission: offer a brilliant welcome.





Photography: Richmond Lam, Arsenik Hamzin

Illustrations: Benjamin Lamingo

Brand Strategy: Ricardo Perozo

Copywriter: Marie-Sarah Bouchard

Industrial Design: Barbeau Desrosiers







