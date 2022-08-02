Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Flaco — Start bright
Multiple Owners
branding flaco identity ILLUSTRATION motion

Flaco
Start bright

Flaco is a product built to disrupt the sanitary sector with distinctive elegance and purpose. A solution focused on quality design and durability that was long overdue. The precise and unique shape of the product led us to the development of the name, Flaco, which means skinny. The brand platform has been developed to magnify engineering at its finest and the symbol forms a spark that goes back to Flaco's mission: offer a brilliant welcome.

Photography: Richmond Lam, Arsenik Hamzin
Illustrations: Benjamin Lamingo
Brand Strategy: Ricardo Perozo
Copywriter: Marie-Sarah Bouchard
Industrial Design: Barbeau Desrosiers


Published:
