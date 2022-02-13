in search
of excellence
“ArXellence” is an international architectural competition by ALUMIL company. In the second year of operation running, “ArΧellence: 02” aimed to receive innovative ideas from the global architectural community regarding the creation of a new Central Business District (CBD). This year, the main theme was the regeneration of the west coast of Thessaloniki.
We were commissioned to redesign the visual identity and exhibition graphics, that supports the ambition and vision of the institution. Our aim was to create a brand mark based on a modular system and ever changing, while also visually communicating the notion of the word “excellence”, creating a distinctive navigation system, easily identifiable.
A 348 pages collective catalogue was designed, using different printing techniques, showcasing the winners and participants submissions.
This publication takes you to a visual journey of discovery and wonder.
The final results were presented in an exhibition, in September 2021,
at the Digital Transformation and Digital Skills Center (DT&S)—Cisco
in Thessaloniki.
1.464 registrations
90 countries
173 submitted projects
The participation in "ArXellence: 02" exceeded any expectations: 1.464 registrations from 90 countries and 173 submitted projects. The overall evaluation by the international jury resulted in 6 awards and 4 equal honors, meeting the UIA criteria.