Disfrutar. Vol. 1 — Disfrutar Restaurant

Once we understood the unique way of working of the chefs from Disfrutar in the creation, documentation, photography and archiving of the recipes that they prepare annually, from the first moment we were clear that conceptually and formally we should not make a sewn book, but a folder, instead. A folder that, at first, had to contain both the history part and the recipe part, but as we progressed in the project, and due to the large amount of content, we had to rethink about. That's why we decided to keep the folder for the recipe part and edit the history part in book format. A book that is presented perforated in the same way as the sheets of a folder, to maintain the initial idea, and to highlight the unique way that the Disfrutar team has to archive and document absolutely everything.

