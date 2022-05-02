Dérive - Branding & UX/UI

Dérive
_
_
Dérive is an art representation agency offering licensing of experiential artworks for performances, exhibitions and tours.The agency’s catalog includes work from world-renowned artists who are pioneers in immersive audiovisual practices.
They are delivering turnkey solutions, with every artwork being consigned through them being packaged into portable projects that are then installed by experienced technical production teams.
I was mandated to create Derive’s visual identity as well as well as their website.
The website needed to showcase their catalog of artworks as well as presenting the artists working with them.
Dérive est une agence de représentation d’art offrant des licences d’oeuvres d’art experientielles pour des performances, des expositions et des tournées. Leur catalogue inclus les oeuvre d’artiste de renommée mondiale qui sont des pionniers dans le domaine des arts audiovisuels et immersifs. Ils offrent un service clé en main, permettant de rendre chaque oeuvre transportables et pouvant ensuite être déplacée et installée par leur équipe technique expérimentée.
J’ai été mandatée pour concevoir l’identité de marque de Dérive ainsi que leur site web.
Leur site web devait mettre en vedette leur catalogue d’oeuvre d’art tout en présentant également les artistes travaillant avec l’agence.
Branding & UX/UI : Vanessa Pepin
Dev front-end : Hugo Vallée
Client : Dérive art agency
