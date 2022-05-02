Kappa Omini System Fashion Show Identity Design SS21

Kappa X 21SS Show Identity Design

2021





Inspired by the iconic repetitive Kappa Omini Logo heritage, the show identity celebrate the process of transformation from 0 to 1. The small black boxes represent the clean space between different cell and content, the process of duplication is made visible by hight lighting the space in between. As the first fashion show they held in China, the message was meant to be bold and confident. The usage of color is carefully selected from the vintage clothing archive of Kappa.