Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+15
Google Marketing Live 2021
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity



GOOGLE MARKETING LIVESTREAM 2021- Identity

Google Marketing Livestream is a 2021 virtual experience where new products and the latest marketing trends are announced. Special keynotes and sessions from industry leaders sharing how they have transformed their businesses and adapted to new realities.

Working closely with Google EE design team, we built the identity and developed a complete brand guide, establishing rules for internal & external teams to work with the identity and create materials that could express a consistent brand image.

This visual identity is rooted in the master Google brand and acts as a framework for the event’s dynamic content: keynotes, toolkits, invitations, interactive web designs, billboards and printed material among others.



ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity



First, we started by setting the core play, the wink, the essence of this event’s brand.
We thought a lot about the meaning of ads and marketing: To make announcements, to promote, make public, recommend. Pop up. Get seen. In all cases, no matter the medium, we noticed a common use of a space destined for the communication, a place where it lives, an environment, a context: a frame.

We used the idea of a frame as a link from the digital world into the physical, highlighting nuances that feel like an ad. Simple shapes are combined with supporting graphics elements that relate to the UX inspired look & feel.  






As we played with the core concept we started to mold and shape the boundaries of the identity, making sure the the brand would live in harmony between its personality, functionality & context.


ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity
ads Advertising brand campaign google identity logo marketing motion visual identity



Directed by: NotReal

Creative Direction: Valeria Moreiro & Milton Gonzalez
Executive Production: Roberto Connolly
Project Manager: Lucila Mansur

Art Direction: Valeria Moreiro, Josefina Llano
Animation Direction: Milton Gonzalez

Design: Luján Borzi, Josefina Llano, Martin Orza, Flor Tasso, Octavio Pollono, Malena de Luca, Manuela Cáceres, Natalia Ramirez

Animation: Sergio Fuego, Juampi Siaccaluga, Eduardo Altarriba, Francisco Castro, Hernán Lindenbaum, Milton Gonzalez

Photo sources: Unsplash, Freepik

Client: Google E+E
Year: 2021



Google Marketing Live 2021
161
602
5
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+15
Multiple Owners
Not Real

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Not Real
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Milton Gonzalez
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Vale Moreiro
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Martin Orza
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Lucila Mansur
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Josefina Llano
    Porto, Portugal
    user's avatar
    Hernán Lindenbaum
    Porto, Portugal
    user's avatar
    juan pablo sciaccaluga
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Lu Borzi
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Francisco Castro
    Santiago, Chile
    user's avatar
    Flor Tasso
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Octavio Pollono
    La Plata, Argentina
    user's avatar
    At Laude
    Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    SergioFuego Damonte
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Natalia Ramirez
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Roberto Connolly
    Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Manuela Caceres
    Argentina

    Google Marketing Live 2021

    Google Marketing Livestream is a 2021 virtual experience where new products and the latest marketing trends are announced. Special keynotes and s Read More
    161
    602
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives