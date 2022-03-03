Google Marketing Live 2021

GOOGLE MARKETING LIVESTREAM 2021- Identity
Google Marketing Livestream is a 2021 virtual experience where new products and the latest marketing trends are announced. Special keynotes and sessions from industry leaders sharing how they have transformed their businesses and adapted to new realities.
Working closely with Google EE design team, we built the identity and developed a complete brand guide, establishing rules for internal & external teams to work with the identity and create materials that could express a consistent brand image.
This visual identity is rooted in the master Google brand and acts as a framework for the event’s dynamic content: keynotes, toolkits, invitations, interactive web designs, billboards and printed material among others.
First, we started by setting the core play, the wink, the essence of this event’s brand.
We thought a lot about the meaning of ads and marketing: To make announcements, to promote, make public, recommend. Pop up. Get seen. In all cases, no matter the medium, we noticed a common use of a space destined for the communication, a place where it lives, an environment, a context: a frame.
We used the idea of a frame as a link from the digital world into the physical, highlighting nuances that feel like an ad. Simple shapes are combined with supporting graphics elements that relate to the UX inspired look & feel.
As we played with the core concept we started to mold and shape the boundaries of the identity, making sure the the brand would live in harmony between its personality, functionality & context.
Directed by: NotReal
Creative Direction: Valeria Moreiro & Milton Gonzalez
Executive Production: Roberto Connolly
Project Manager: Lucila Mansur
Art Direction: Valeria Moreiro, Josefina Llano
Animation Direction: Milton Gonzalez
Design: Luján Borzi, Josefina Llano, Martin Orza, Flor Tasso, Octavio Pollono, Malena de Luca, Manuela Cáceres, Natalia Ramirez
Animation: Sergio Fuego, Juampi Siaccaluga, Eduardo Altarriba, Francisco Castro, Hernán Lindenbaum, Milton Gonzalez
Photo sources: Unsplash, Freepik
Client: Google E+E
Year: 2021