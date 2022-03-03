Google Marketing Live 2021













GOOGLE MARKETING LIVESTREAM 2021- Identity





Google Marketing Livestream is a 2021 virtual experience where new products and the latest marketing trends are announced. Special keynotes and sessions from industry leaders sharing how they have transformed their businesses and adapted to new realities.





Working closely with Google EE design team , we built the identity and developed a complete brand guide, establishing rules for internal & external teams to work with the identity and create materials that could express a consistent brand image.





This visual identity is rooted in the master Google brand and acts as a framework for the event’s dynamic content: keynotes, toolkits, invitations, interactive web designs, billboards and printed material among others.











