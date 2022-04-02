NIKE celebrates Rafa Nadal’s 21st GS

TwoPoints.Net X Rafael Nadal:
celebrating THAT epic Rafa win in 129 type-only logo variations
TwoPoints.Net aka the design studio that was founded in 2007 with the aim to do exceptional design work and always delivers was commissioned by Nike to design a logo to celebrate Rafael Nadal's epic 21st Grand Slam win. Lupi Asensio & Martin Lorenz managed to create more than 120 logo variations in less that 72 hours. “Unfortunately none of them were used, which does not make us love them less” says Lorenz and we couldn't agree more. (Excerpt from the Typeroom article.)