Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
NIKE celebrates Rafa Nadal’s 21st GS
TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona
Behance.net
TwoPoints.Net X Rafael Nadal: 
celebrating THAT epic Rafa win in 129 type-only logo variations

TwoPoints.Net aka the design studio that was founded in 2007 with the aim to do exceptional design work and always delivers was commissioned by Nike to design a logo to celebrate Rafael Nadal's epic 21st Grand Slam win. Lupi Asensio & Martin Lorenz managed to create more than 120 logo variations in less that 72 hours. “Unfortunately none of them were used, which does not make us love them less” says Lorenz and we couldn't agree more. (Excerpt from the Typeroom article.)
campaign grandslam logo Nike rafael nadal sports tennis type design typography
campaign grandslam logo Nike rafael nadal sports tennis type design typography
campaign grandslam logo Nike rafael nadal sports tennis type design typography
campaign grandslam logo Nike rafael nadal sports tennis type design typography
campaign grandslam logo Nike rafael nadal sports tennis type design typography
campaign grandslam logo Nike rafael nadal sports tennis type design typography
NIKE celebrates Rafa Nadal’s 21st GS
103
475
8
Published:
user's avatar
TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona

    Owner

    user's avatar
    TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona
    Hamburg, Germany

    NIKE celebrates Rafa Nadal’s 21st GS

    103
    475
    8
    Published:

    Creative Fields