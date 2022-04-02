Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
BURBERRY 2022 NEW YEAR GREETING
Multiple Owners
Year of the Tiger, 2022 content works


In celebration of Lunar New Year, BURBERRY's character 'POP' introduces new content inspired by the Year of the Tiger. The new Lunar New Year content, centered on pop and costumes commemorating the Year of the Tiger, features explosive orange tiger stripe prints and lively elegance.

Explore and enjoy content in pop and beautiful costumes.


Centred around graphics celebrating the Year of the Tiger, our new Lunar New Year collection features explosive orange-hued tiger stripe prints and a spirited new iteration of our elegant.




Main contents





BURBERRY's "POP" wearing a new year capsule. 
It will be released on Chinese social channels.





Lunar New Year collection features

Beauty cut



Showcase design and props.



CREDIT


